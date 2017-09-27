Birmingham Police: Feud among cousins led to murder

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

Birmingham police today arrested and charged Michael Amerson, 55, with murder in the shooting death of Korderal Anderson, 29.

The defendant is currently in the Birmingham City Jail awaiting transfer to the Jefferson County Jail. His bond is set at $60,000 bond.

The shooting took place Monday in the 5900 block of Ellington Street.

Around 9:53 p.m., officers of the West Precinct were dispatched to UAB West hospital on a gunshot victim in the emergency room. A few minutes after arriving to the hospital the responding officers were advised that the victim was pronounced deceased.

Officers spoke with witnesses who brought the victim to the hospital and they were able to provide details pertaining to the incident location.

Detectives learned the victim and the suspect are supposedly cousins who had been in an ongoing feud.

Allegedly, the victim and the suspect encountered one another at the suspect’s daughter’s apartment on Ellington Street and witnesses stated that they heard the two men exchange words and then heard a single gunshot.

The suspect fired one shot striking the victim in the leg.

The victim was transported to the hospital by personal vehicle.

The suspect later turned himself in.

Those with information pertaining to this case are urged to contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit at 254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 254-7777.