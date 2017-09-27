Edgar’s Bakery closes on Main Street property in Trussville

By David Lazenby

Editor

TRUSSVILLE — Edgar’s Bakery on Thursday closed on the property at 156 Main Street where the popular chain of cafes plans to set up shop to sell its sweet eats in Trussville.

Trussville Mayor Buddy Choat said he expects construction of the eatery to be completed in about six to eight months.

“I hope it’s up-and-going by May of next year,” Choat said about the bakery he expects to be about 5,000 square feet.

The property where Edgar’s Bakery will be located is across the street from Moe’s Original Bar B Que. Previously a Sticks & Stuff store was located at the site where Edgar’s will be located. After the furniture retailer went out of business in 2014, The City of Trussville purchased the property.

Choat said the city sold the property to Edgar’s Bakery for $500,000.

“This is something that I think the people of Trussville are going to be proud of,” Choat said about the new eatery.

On Friday, the Trussville City Council will hold a called meeting to discuss a development agreement with Edgar’s Bakery. That called meeting will be held at 9 a.m. at Trussville City Hall.

Choat said architectural drawings of plans for the restaurant will be unveiled during the monthly luncheon of the Trussville Area Chamber of Commerce on Oct. 19.

Dave Reese of Turner Batson Architects will design the freestanding building. Reese, who is the lead architect for the Trussville Redevelopment Authority, could not be reached for comment prior to the publication of this article.

Edgar’s Bakery, which started in Birmingham, now has locations at The Shops of Colonnade in Birmingham, Patton Creek in Hoover, Cadence Place – Greystone, Financial Center in Birmingham, The Galleria in Tuscaloosa, Pelham and The Village of Providence in Huntsville.

The owners of Edgar’s Bakery, Terry and Dottie Smith, will 60 days to perform due diligence on the Trussville property where their new restaurant will be located.