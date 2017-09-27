Legendary college basketball coach Rick Pitino fired amid scandal

 [fiatalert]
Posted by: Posted date: September 27, 2017

From The Trussville Tribune staff reportes

Rick Pitino reportedly has been fired as Louisville’s basketball coach.

Pitino  was released just before the start of his 17th season in Louisville, a day after a Justice Department report alleged a Cardinals recruit was paid $100,000 by Adidas to sign with the school.

That news emerged shortly after Jurich and Pitino had brief, separate meetings with interim school president Greg Postel. Jurich was asked to fire Pitino and refused, resulting in both men being fired.Louisville athletic director Tom Jurich also was fired today  after nearly 20 years at the school.

Pitino’s record at Louisville was 416-141.

  1. Mark Rupright says:
    September 27, 2017 at 4:12 pm

    Sad end for a great coach, but it really needed to be done.

  2. Kevin Small says:
    September 27, 2017 at 4:23 pm

    Now if they will just remove the equally reprehensible Bobby Petrino…

  3. Joni Waltner Ellington says:
    September 27, 2017 at 4:40 pm

    Unfortunately they ALL do it! I know this for a fact!!

  4. William Kennedy says:
    September 27, 2017 at 5:16 pm

    The ‘vile has had this coming for a while.

