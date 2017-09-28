49-year-old man killed in St. Clair County crash

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

ST. CLAIR COUNTY –A single vehicle crash eight miles west of Ashville at 4:06 p.m. on Wednesday has claimed the life of one person, according to Gary Daniel of the Alabama State Troopers.

The preliminary investigation indicates that alcohol and speed may have been factors, Daniel said.

Charles Edward Fry, 49, of Rainbow City, was seriously injured when he lost control of the 1999 Honda motorcycle he was operating on Greensport Road. Fry was transported to Riverview Hospital in Gadsden where he later died.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.