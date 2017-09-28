Center Point City Council renews contract with MAX Transit

By Nathan Prewett

For the Tribune

CENTER POINT —Discussion at a regular meeting of the Center Point City Council addressed renewing the annual contract with MAX Transit as well as a report from the Chamber of Commerce, which brought up events to take place in the city in the coming months.

The council renewed its annual contract with MAX Transit for $79,000, the same amount as the previous year, Council President Roger Barlow said. This does not include the proposed Saturday hours as brought up by Wytangi Peak-Finney, who is a planning manager from Birmingham Jefferson County Transit Authority.

At tonight’s meeting, Peak-Finney was present to answer questions from the council, which is still considering the addition of Saturday hours. Barlow suggested that a study be done on how many would use the Saturday service before further considering the proposal.

The council unanimously approved renewing the contract as it currently is.

Afterwards, the council heard from Tim Gann, event director for the Center Point Area Chamber of Commerce. He gave a report on upcoming events in the city, including the Christmas parade to be held on Dec. 9. Gann also mentioned the Annual Golf Tournament which will be held on Oct. 4 to benefit Children’s Miracle Network and the Student Ambassador’s Program that will award $2,500 to several local students.

Gann also reported that the Planning and Zoning Board is working with the International Council of Shopping Centers on recruiting more businesses to the city and corresponding with them as well as doing studies on demographics of shoppers. He also said that money from the Center Point Tornado Relief Fund was given to the American Red Cross for their efforts during Hurricane Harvey. Gann had served in 2012 as the fund’s president and was able to use the money left over from that time to give to Red Cross.

The council then unanimously approved construction of additional bathrooms at the Center Point Ball Park for $7,000 to $10,000. The council also approved authorizing the mayor to purchase a used truck for Parks and Recreation at a cost not to exceed $11,000.

The council then went into executive session for five minutes to discuss potential real estate transaction.

In his comments, Center Point Mayor Tom Henderson said that the city is still in negotiations with a company on remodeling Reed Harvey Park. The council is still considering whether to keep a building at the park or not. Keeping the building would include an extended warranty.

Councilor Bobby Scott reminded the audience of the monthly beautification award that may be given out to people who turn in pictures of their yards and houses. Councilor Linda Kennemur reported that the next public safety meeting will be held on Oct. 3. A guest speaker has not been decided yet.

The next Center Point City Council meeting will be held on Oct. 12 with pre-council at 6:45 p.m., followed by the regular meeting at 7 p.m.