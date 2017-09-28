 [fiatalert]
You Are Here: Home » Business » Center Point mayor, other area leaders, to speak Friday about effort to attract Amazon to central Alabama

Center Point mayor, other area leaders, to speak Friday about effort to attract Amazon to central Alabama

Posted by: Posted date: September 28, 2017

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

Mayors Tom Henderson of Center Point, William,  Bell of Birmingham, Walt Maddox of Tuscaloosa, Mayor Tom Henderson of Center Point,  Gary Richardson of Midfield and Jack Draper of Anniston will hold a press conference at 10:30 a.m. Friday to discuss the possibility of Birmingham luring Amazon to located its secondary corporate headquarters to the city.

Jefferson County Commissioner Sandra Little Brown, Birmingham Mayor William Bell and Rep. Rod Scott (D-Fairfield) pose in front of an oversized Amazon Prime Box created to publicize area officials interest in attracting the online retailer to locate a facility in Jefferson County. (Michael Tomberlin / Alabama NewsCenter)

On Monday Birmingham and Jefferson County officials announced the launch of  a campaign to attract Amazon to Alabama.The press conference will be by the Amazon Prime Box at the The Pizitz building in Birmingham, 120 19th Street North.

Bell said the city’s bid for the headquarters is due in less than 30 days.

Local residents are also urged to express their interest in drawing the online retailer to Jefferson County. Amazon Prime boxes the size of a building  have been placed at The Pizitz, Railroad Park and at Legion Field where local citizens are urged to take and post on social media selfies or videos at the locations.

Related posts

Created by FerretNet - (http://www.ferretnet.com), AdLab and Filmdog Media (http://www.filmdogmedia.com). Content & Website Copyright 2012 by the Trussville Tribune.

Scroll to top