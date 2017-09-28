Hewitt-Trussville High School homecoming parade to be held today

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

Hewitt-Trussville High School will hold its annual homecoming parade starting at 4 p.m. today through downtown Trussville.

The parade will begin from a launch point on Cherokee Drive, turn left on Parkway Drive, turn right on Highway 11 then turn right on North Chalkville Road before ending in the South Mall area.

Various local clubs and organizations will be participating in today’s event.