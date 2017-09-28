Hewitt-Trussville High School homecoming parade to be held today
From The Trussville Tribune staff reports
Hewitt-Trussville High School will hold its annual homecoming parade starting at 4 p.m. today through downtown Trussville.
The parade will begin from a launch point on Cherokee Drive, turn left on Parkway Drive, turn right on Highway 11 then turn right on North Chalkville Road before ending in the South Mall area.
Various local clubs and organizations will be participating in today’s event.
Anyone who cannot attend can watch the parade live on The Trussville Tribune website.
On Friday night, The Huskies will host Center Point. The football game will kick off at 7 p.m. A homecoming dance for HTHS students will follow at The Trussville Civic Center from 9 p.m. to midnight. The dance’s theme is “Flashback Friday — The ’80s.”