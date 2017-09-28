Special olympians from Pinson Valley, Clay-Chalkville high schools to take part in volleyball tournament

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

Special Olympics athletes from Jefferson County Schools-East Division will take part in a Special Olympics volleyball tournament Friday from 9:30 a.m. until noon at Fultondale High School Gymnasium.

Taking part in the tournament will be students with disabilities from Jefferson County Schools – East Division, including athletes from Pinson Valley High School, Clay-Chalkville High School, Fultondale High School, Corner High School and Mortimer Jordon High School.

Winning teams from the East and West Divisions will be eligible to compete at the State Special Olympics Volleyball Tournament at the Birmingham CrossPlex, on Nov.3.