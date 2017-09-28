UPDATED: State troopers on scene of school bus crash at Shelby co. road

Update: WBRC reported that the scene has been cleared.

Previous story:

From Trussville Tribune

SHELBY COUNTY – State troopers are currently on the scene of an accident in Shelby County involving a school bus and a tractor trailer, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The accident occurred on U.S. 280 at Bear Creek Road. No injuries have been reported but the eastbound lane is blocked. ALEA advises motorists to be careful of driving in the area as state troopers are clearing the scene.

State troopers continue to investigate the incident.