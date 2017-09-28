Teen charged with assault of police officer, trafficking drugs on Center Point Parkway
From Trussville Tribune
CENTER POINT – An 18-year old teenager is facing charges of assault and drug trafficking after he pushed a deputy during a traffic stop, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect’s name is being withheld pending formal charges.
According to authorities, a car was stopped on the 1900 block of Center Point Parkway at 9 a.m. this morning for a traffic violation. Authorities also said that the passenger gave false information about his identity during the stop.
When he was asked to step out the vehicle, the suspect pushed the deputy before attempting to flee.
The suspect was detained and searched. Police found two bags of heroin on him weighing at approximately eight grams. He is now facing charges of heroin trafficking and second-degree assault.
Comments
Support your police
At lease the police got him and the drugs, good job officers
Center Point.. just a shadow of its former self
No kidding.
Not cpizzle
Glad that heroin is off the streets.
That’s why he no showed…well damn
Yes indeed!
Jefferson County is just bad news period … Drugs and crime everywhere
Let me guess, another opessed black
And where is Mayor Tom in all this? Protecting stop signs from being run and waiting for the Feds to take over.
Let me guess, another POS oppressed black or another nice criminal Mexican.