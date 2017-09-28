 [fiatalert]
Teen charged with assault of police officer, trafficking drugs on Center Point Parkway

Posted by: Posted date: September 28, 2017

From Trussville Tribune

CENTER POINT – An 18-year old teenager is facing charges of assault and drug trafficking after he pushed a deputy during a traffic stop, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect’s name is being withheld pending formal charges.

Stock photo.

According to authorities, a car was stopped on the 1900 block of Center Point Parkway at 9 a.m. this morning for a traffic violation. Authorities also said that the passenger gave false information about his identity during the stop.

When he was asked to step out the vehicle, the suspect pushed the deputy before attempting to flee.

The suspect was detained and searched. Police found two bags of heroin on him weighing at approximately eight grams. He is now facing charges of heroin trafficking and second-degree assault.

 

Comments

  1. Kathy Sills says:
    September 28, 2017 at 10:38 pm

    Support your police

  2. Gwen Lackey says:
    September 28, 2017 at 10:42 pm

    At lease the police got him and the drugs, good job officers

  3. Scott White says:
    September 28, 2017 at 10:49 pm

    Center Point.. just a shadow of its former self

  4. Tere Vermillion Sizemore says:
    September 28, 2017 at 10:51 pm

    No kidding.

  5. Chris Clendenin says:
    September 28, 2017 at 10:55 pm

    Not cpizzle

  6. Kem Sims says:
    September 28, 2017 at 11:06 pm

    Glad that heroin is off the streets.

  7. Keith Walker says:
    September 28, 2017 at 11:12 pm

    That’s why he no showed…well damn

  8. Deborah Hetrick Smith says:
    September 28, 2017 at 11:12 pm

    Yes indeed!

  9. Tina DeLine says:
    September 28, 2017 at 11:25 pm

    Jefferson County is just bad news period … Drugs and crime everywhere

  10. Gene Startley says:
    September 28, 2017 at 11:35 pm

    Let me guess, another opessed black

  11. Kevin Small says:
    September 28, 2017 at 11:36 pm

    And where is Mayor Tom in all this? Protecting stop signs from being run and waiting for the Feds to take over.

  12. Gene Startley says:
    September 28, 2017 at 11:36 pm

    Let me guess, another POS oppressed black or another nice criminal Mexican.

