Director, treasurer of Cross at Clay school, daycare address rumors of closing

CLAY – For anybody who’s heard rumors of the closing of the Cross at Clay Baptist Church’s daycare and school, they are unfounded, said Director Michelle Shelton and Treasurer Barbara Thompson Bier. Though there have been administration changes, they said that the church and the school are very much open and continue to operate.

According to Bier and Thompson, the previous director and assistant director stepped down recently, leading to rumors that the facility would be closing down and causing most of the teachers on the staff to leave. But this appears to be a result of miscommunication, Bier and Thompson said.

“The majority of our teachers are still here,” Shelton said. “And the majority of our students are still here. We’ve had very few people who have not returned.”

The school employs 14 teachers on the staff, with approximately 40 students enrolled. Thompson said that the church will now be taking “a more active role in the day to day operations” of the daycare.

She said that the daycare and school have been around for more than 30 years and some of the teachers have been on the staff for around 13 years. The church is searching for a full time pastor after the retirement and passing of the previous one.

“We just want the community to know that we are here, we’re still open,” Thompson said. “We have a lot of plans that we’re excited about for the Fall. We just ask the local community and the parents to work with the church as the church works with the daycare to advance the opportunities for the children.”