VIDEO: Check out the sights, sounds and highlights from the Hewitt-Trussville Homecoming game vs. Center Point

TRUSSVILLE –The Tribune Sports Live team will be posting all of the video highlights from Hewitt-Trussville’s Homecoming game against Center Point tonight. You can follow them on Twitter at @TribSportsLive. We’ll also be posting those video highlights below, so refresh this page often, as we’ll be updating the story all night long.
Pregame entertainment from the Husky Band!
#HTHS it’s homecoming so we start things off with a Band! The Award Winning Marching Husky Band with “Nothing but Blue Skies” #TribSports pic.twitter.com/w02ZFQ63tO
— Tribune Sports Live (@TribSportsLive) September 29, 2017
Here come the Huskies!
#HTHS #CPHS the Huskies take the field to face Center Point here in Trussville #TribSports pic.twitter.com/cgRRxkx9FL
— Tribune Sports Live (@TribSportsLive) September 30, 2017
The Huskies take an early 7-0 lead over Center Point.
#HTHS #CPHS Miles Mason punches it in for the first score of the game! 7-0 Huskies with 5 minutes remaining in the first #TribSports pic.twitter.com/TM1f9uR1Z7
— Tribune Sports Live (@TribSportsLive) September 30, 2017
It’s a high snap and a SAFETY 9-0 Huskies with 3:36 in the first quarter.
#HTHS #CPHS @HuskyFast it’s a high snap and a SAFETY 9-0 Huskies with 3:36 in the first #TribSports pic.twitter.com/fN2xY14ja1
— Tribune Sports Live (@TribSportsLive) September 30, 2017
It’s a Hewitt FG 12-0 over Center Point 11:52 left in the half.
#HTHS #CPHS it’s a Hewitt FG 12-0 over Center Point 11:52 left in the half #TribSports pic.twitter.com/iIwzAAgy9F
— Tribune Sports Live (@TribSportsLive) September 30, 2017
Make it TWO SAFETIES tonight 14-0 here with 6:10 left in the half.
#HTHS #CPHS make it TWO SAFETIES tonight 14-0 here with 6:10 left in the half #TribSports pic.twitter.com/xyORkpmRgx
— Tribune Sports Live (@TribSportsLive) September 30, 2017
It’s another pitch and catch for the Huskies 21-0 with 5:12 in the half remaining.
#HTHS #CPHS @HuskyFast it’s another pitch and catch for the Huskies 21-0 with 5:12 in the half remaining #TribSports pic.twitter.com/O5a1D7z3WR
— Tribune Sports Live (@TribSportsLive) September 30, 2017
The Center Point Marching Eagles performing at halftime in Trussville.
#HTHS #CPHS it’s the Center Point Marching Eagles performing at halftime in Trussville #band #TribSports pic.twitter.com/9MMonwGrYW
— Tribune Sports Live (@TribSportsLive) September 30, 2017
It’s another strike from the Huskies with 9:42 left in the 3rd Huskies up 28-0.
And the vid! pic.twitter.com/cLxjIVbVH5
— Tribune Sports Live (@TribSportsLive) September 30, 2017
A 33 yd FG for the Huskies with 5:39 left in the 3rd 31-0 Huskies.
#HTHS #CPHS it’s a 33 yd FG for the Huskies with 5:39 left in the 3rd 31-0 Huskies #TribSports pic.twitter.com/jZTyVYxscy
— Tribune Sports Live (@TribSportsLive) September 30, 2017
Huskies score again through the air 38-0 with 3:14 left in the third.
#HTHS #CPHS Huskies score again through the air 38-0 with 3:14 left in the third @HuskyFast #TribSports pic.twitter.com/nslJP6fDGG
— Tribune Sports Live (@TribSportsLive) September 30, 2017
Trevor Sisk gets the PICK SIX for the Huskies 45-0
@HuskyFast 1:46 left in the 3rd.
#HTHS #CPHS Trevor Sisk gets the PICK SIX for the Huskies 44-0 @HuskyFast 1:46 left in the 3rd. #TribSports pic.twitter.com/dMSU26DqGJ
— Tribune Sports Live (@TribSportsLive) September 30, 2017
Huskies pick the ball off again.
#HTHS #CPHS Huskies pick the ball off again #TribSports pic.twitter.com/p8fDRevAsp
— Tribune Sports Live (@TribSportsLive) September 30, 2017
It’s a rushing TD this time for the Huskies 52-0 with 6:25.
#HTHS #CPHS it’s a rushing TD this time for the Huskies 52-0 with 6:25 @HuskyFast #TribSports pic.twitter.com/ousWBEFPll
— Tribune Sports Live (@TribSportsLive) September 30, 2017
Trussville adds one more here to make it 59-0 with 1:14 left in the game.
#HTHS #cphs Trussville adds one more here to make it 59-0 with 1:14 left in the game. #TribSports @HuskyFast pic.twitter.com/KJY7qmI72P
— Tribune Sports Live (@TribSportsLive) September 30, 2017
