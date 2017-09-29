 [fiatalert]
You Are Here: Home » Sports » VIDEO: Check out the sights, sounds and highlights from the Hewitt-Trussville Homecoming game vs. Center Point

VIDEO: Check out the sights, sounds and highlights from the Hewitt-Trussville Homecoming game vs. Center Point

Posted by: Posted date: September 29, 2017

Tribune Digital Media

This page will be updated throughout the night, so refresh often!

TRUSSVILLE –The Tribune Sports Live team will be posting all of the video highlights from Hewitt-Trussville’s Homecoming game against Center Point tonight. You can follow them on Twitter at @TribSportsLive. We’ll also be posting those video highlights below, so refresh this page often, as we’ll be updating the story all night long.

Pregame entertainment from the Husky Band!

Here come the Huskies!

The Huskies take an early 7-0 lead over Center Point.

It’s a high snap and a SAFETY 9-0 Huskies with 3:36 in the first quarter.

It’s a Hewitt FG 12-0 over Center Point 11:52 left in the half.

Make it TWO SAFETIES tonight 14-0 here with 6:10 left in the half.

It’s another pitch and catch for the Huskies 21-0 with 5:12 in the half remaining.

The Center Point Marching Eagles performing at halftime in Trussville.

It’s another strike from the Huskies with 9:42 left in the 3rd Huskies up 28-0.

A 33 yd FG for the Huskies with 5:39 left in the 3rd 31-0 Huskies.

Huskies score again through the air 38-0 with 3:14 left in the third.

Trevor Sisk gets the PICK SIX for the Huskies 45-0 1:46 left in the 3rd.

Huskies pick the ball off again.

It’s a rushing TD this time for the Huskies 52-0 with 6:25.

Trussville adds one more here to make it 59-0 with 1:14 left in the game.

Comments

  1. Leslie Nelson Martin says:
    September 30, 2017 at 2:25 am

    Center Point needs to quit playing Hewitt and CCHS….I feel badly for those kids

Related posts

Created by FerretNet - (http://www.ferretnet.com), AdLab and Filmdog Media (http://www.filmdogmedia.com). Content & Website Copyright 2012 by the Trussville Tribune.

Scroll to top