VIDEO: Check out the sights, sounds and highlights from the Hewitt-Trussville Homecoming game vs. Center Point

Tribune Digital Media

This page will be updated throughout the night, so refresh often!

TRUSSVILLE –The Tribune Sports Live team will be posting all of the video highlights from Hewitt-Trussville’s Homecoming game against Center Point tonight. You can follow them on Twitter at @TribSportsLive. We’ll also be posting those video highlights below, so refresh this page often, as we’ll be updating the story all night long.

Pregame entertainment from the Husky Band!

#HTHS it’s homecoming so we start things off with a Band! The Award Winning Marching Husky Band with “Nothing but Blue Skies” #TribSports pic.twitter.com/w02ZFQ63tO — Tribune Sports Live (@TribSportsLive) September 29, 2017

Here come the Huskies!

#HTHS #CPHS the Huskies take the field to face Center Point here in Trussville #TribSports pic.twitter.com/cgRRxkx9FL — Tribune Sports Live (@TribSportsLive) September 30, 2017

The Huskies take an early 7-0 lead over Center Point.

#HTHS #CPHS Miles Mason punches it in for the first score of the game! 7-0 Huskies with 5 minutes remaining in the first #TribSports pic.twitter.com/TM1f9uR1Z7 — Tribune Sports Live (@TribSportsLive) September 30, 2017

It’s a high snap and a SAFETY 9-0 Huskies with 3:36 in the first quarter.

It’s a Hewitt FG 12-0 over Center Point 11:52 left in the half.

Make it TWO SAFETIES tonight 14-0 here with 6:10 left in the half.

#HTHS #CPHS make it TWO SAFETIES tonight 14-0 here with 6:10 left in the half #TribSports pic.twitter.com/xyORkpmRgx — Tribune Sports Live (@TribSportsLive) September 30, 2017

It’s another pitch and catch for the Huskies 21-0 with 5:12 in the half remaining.

The Center Point Marching Eagles performing at halftime in Trussville.

It’s another strike from the Huskies with 9:42 left in the 3rd Huskies up 28-0.

And the vid! pic.twitter.com/cLxjIVbVH5 — Tribune Sports Live (@TribSportsLive) September 30, 2017

A 33 yd FG for the Huskies with 5:39 left in the 3rd 31-0 Huskies.

#HTHS #CPHS it’s a 33 yd FG for the Huskies with 5:39 left in the 3rd 31-0 Huskies #TribSports pic.twitter.com/jZTyVYxscy — Tribune Sports Live (@TribSportsLive) September 30, 2017

Huskies score again through the air 38-0 with 3:14 left in the third.

Trevor Sisk gets the PICK SIX for the Huskies 45-0 @ HuskyFast 1:46 left in the 3rd.

Huskies pick the ball off again.

It’s a rushing TD this time for the Huskies 52-0 with 6:25.

Trussville adds one more here to make it 59-0 with 1:14 left in the game.