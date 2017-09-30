Auburn beats the Bulldogs 49-10

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

Aggressive Tiger defense, a dominate passing game and improved offensive protection highlighted No. 13 Auburn’s 49-10 win tonight over No. 24 Mississippi State.

Four big-time throws from Jarrett Stidham went for more than 200 yards, including a 57-yarder to Eli Stove that Stidham launched from Auburn’s end zone.

Kerryon Johnson didn’t threaten to break an AU single game record like he did a week ago, but he still put up impressive numbers tonight. He gained 116 yards on 23 carries, three of which included visits to the endzone.

Malik Willis had a memorable moment, scoring his first Auburn touchdown, a 67-yard throw with 3:04 remaining in the game.

Next week, Auburn will host its other foe from Mississippi during a morning match-up with Ole Miss that will kickoff from Jordan-Hare Stadium at 11 a.m.