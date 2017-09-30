 [fiatalert]
You Are Here: Home » High School Football » HIGH SCHOOL SCOREBOARD: Football game results from across the state

HIGH SCHOOL SCOREBOARD: Football game results from across the state

Posted by: Posted date: September 30, 2017

Week 5 Results Class 7A

Auburn 66, Mary Montgomery

Bob Jones 55, Florence 31

Buckhorn 16, Mae Jemison 13

Central-Phenix City 46, Opelika 19

Hewitt-Trussville 59, Center Point 0

Huffman 20, McAdory 14

Huntsville 44, Columbia 0

Lee-Montgomery 50, Carver-Montgomery 20

McGill-Toolen Catholic 22, Blount 7

Sparkman 20, Hazel Green 14

Theodore 39, Enterprise 0

Thompson 51, Pelham 21

Vestavia Hills 14, Helena 0

Class 6A

Albertville 49, Boaz 19

Athens 27, East Limestone 9

Baldwin County 21, Alma Bryant 14

Brewer 35, Arab 7

Carver-Birmingham 41, Cherokee County 13

Chilton County 20, Russell County 19

Clay-Chalkville 28, James Clemens 0

Cullman 37, Fayette County 34

Decatur 14, Lee-Huntsville 7

Gardendale 41, Chelsea 28

Gulf Shores 31, Faith Academy 30

Hartselle 51, Russellville 0

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 26, Tuscaloosa County 6

Hueytown 35, Pleasant Grove 14

Jackson-Olin 33, Calera 13

Oxford 20, Benjamin Russell 7

Park Crossing 65, Gadsden City 21

Paul Bryant 28, Central-Tuscaloosa 15

Pinson Valley 28, Shades Valley 27

Saraland 25, Murphy 21

Selma 55, Sumter Central 24

Sidney Lanier 34, Jeff Davis 20

Stanhope Elmore 20, Charles Henderson 14

Wetumpka 51, Greenville 14

Class 5A

Alexandria 51, Cleburne County 28Beauregard 42, Northview 6

Briarwood Christian 25, Mortimer Jordan 17

B.T. Washington 34, Bullock County 6

Carroll 26, W.S. Neal 13

Corner 26, Oak Grove 0

Etowah 27, Fort Payne 24

Fairfield 42, Midfield 39

Fairview 34, Priceville 14

Guntersville 35, Madison County 13

Lawrence County 58, East Lawrence 7

Moody 15, John Carroll Catholic 6

Scottsboro 56, North Jackson 27

Shelby County 18, Springville 15

Sylacauga 38, Childersburg 14

Talladega 41, Walter Wellborn 30

Valley 28, Dadeville 25

Vigor 12, LeFlore 6

Wenonah 12, Bessemer City 7

Wetumpka 51, Greenville 16

Wilcox Central 51, Calhoun 0

Williamson 15, B.C. Rain 0

Class 4A

Alabama Christian 52, Prattville Christian 14

Andalusia 47, Opp 7

Anniston 20, Pell City 14

Bibb County 42, Montevallo 21

Cordova 20, Oakman 15

Dale County 35, Slocomb 17

Danville 41, Hatton 26

DAR 19, Geraldine 7

Deshler 35, Colbert County 20

Dora 49, Winston County 21

Good Hope 34, Cold Springs 0

Hamilton 46, Central-Florence 20

Hokes Bluff 41, Glencoe 21

Holtville 42, Horseshoe Bend 35

Jacksonville 38, Loachapoka 10

Madison Academy 49, Tanner 7

Monroe County 40, Central-Hayneville 20

Montgomery Catholic 36, Elmore County 0

Munford 40, Lincoln 9

Northside 49, Brookwood 21

Oneonta 62, Susan Moore 25

Randolph 28, Ardmore 0

Rogers 28, Lexington 0

Saint James 40, Marbury 19

Saks 30, St. Clair County 20

Satsuma 20, Citronelle 19

Tallassee 33, T.R. Miller 29

Thomasville 28, Jackson 22

West Blocton 33, Verbena 6

West Limestone 42, Elkmont 14

Westminster Christian 66, Hayden 36

Wilson 28, Lauderdale County 7

Winfield 21, Sulligent 7

Class 3A

American Christian 47, Holt 6

Carbon Hill 38, Marion County 13

Clarke County 41, Leroy 6

Clements 40, Hanceville 6

Colbert Heights 35, Sheffield 7

Cottage Hill Christian 33, Chickasaw 13

Fultondale 37, Hale County 13

Geneva 20, Samson 7

Gordo 49, Sipsey Valley 6

Greene County 42, Francis Marion 0

Hillcrest-Evergreen 40, Escambia County 8

Holly Pond 54, Asbury 6

J.B. Pennington 42, Cleveland 10

Mobile Christian 26, Marengo 0

Montgomery Academy 45, Trinity Presbyterian 18

North Sand Mountain 34, Ider 28

Ohatchee 30, Ashville 0

Piedmont 41, Leeds 19

Pike County 33, Abbeville 8

Providence Christian 35, Headland 14

Randolph County 49, Woodland 0

Sylvania 42, Crossville 28

Vinemont 28, Addison 22

Weaver 41, Locust Fork 21

West Morgan 35, Cherokee 7

Wicksburg 42, Rehobeth 35

Class 2A

Billingsley 46, Autaugaville 14

Choctaw County 32, Fruitdale 20

Elba 34, Daleville 28

Fyffe 43, Plainview 27

Goshen 37, Houston Academy 17

J.U. Blacksher 17, Excel 14 (OT)

Lamar County 49, Berry 19

Lanett 29, Handley 7

Luverne 28, Brantley 25

New Brockton 28, G.W. Long 7

Phil Campbell 33, Phillips 22

Ranburne 39, Gaston 12

Sand Rock 48, Pisgah 20

Southern Choctaw 24, Millry 22

Tarrant 32, Ragland 7

Thorsby 54, Coosa Central 12

Vincent 41, Sumiton Christian 20

Westbrook Christian 16, White Plains 14

Zion Chapel 56, Kinston 22

Class 1A

A.L. Johnson 38, Ellwood Christian 6

Appalachian 35, Gaylesville 6

Cedar Bluff 35, Collinsville 21

Decatur Heritage 55, Shoals Christian 24

Florala 41, St. Michael’s Catholic 27

Georgiana 38, St. Luke’s Episcopal 30

Hackleburg 22, Hubbertville 6

Highland Home 59, Geneva County 50

Houston County 23, Ashford 20

Isabella 40, Holy Spirit Catholic 13

J.F. Shields 22, Red Level 15

Linden 49, Washington County 34

Lynn 39, Tharptown 0

Maplesville 56, Dallas County 0McKenzie 35, Barbour County 0

Meek 47, Vina 1

Pickens County 6, Aliceville 0

Pleasant Home 48, McIntosh 30

Southeastern 41, Brilliant 21

South Lamar 14, Curry 8

Spring Garden 34, Donoho 14

Talladega County Central 47, B.B. Comer 0

Victory Christian 38, Coosa Christian 2

Wadley 40, Beulah 7

Winterboro 37, Fayetteville 7

Woodville 21, R.A. Hubbard 20

Related posts

Created by FerretNet - (http://www.ferretnet.com), AdLab and Filmdog Media (http://www.filmdogmedia.com). Content & Website Copyright 2012 by the Trussville Tribune.

Scroll to top