Pinson Valley survive late scare, beat Shades Valley in overtime

By Carey Reeder

For The Tribune

Second-ranked Pinson Valley avoided defeat late in its game against Shades Valley on Friday before winning 28-27 in overtime.

With starting quarterback Bo Nix out with an apparent foot injury, backup sophomore Barry White made his first career start for the Indians.

White led Pinson on a 16 play opening drive, ending with White finding Orion Morris for an eight-yard touchdown pass. Dilan Henderson would add a 12-yard touchdown run on the next drive to put the Indians up 14-0 early on in the game.

Shades Valley was held scoreless in the first half by a Pinson defense that recovered a fumble and blocked a field goal, spurred on by strong efforts by several players, including Ezekiel Lawrence and Rhassan Christian.

After halftime, Pinson Valley attempted to manage the game in the second half by running the ball with a trio of backs. Khymel Chaverst, Jay Sharp and Dilan Henderson, all who each rushed for more than 40 yards.

Shades Valley however had other plans. Desmond Trotter completed a 5-yard touchdown pass to Keiandre Sanders early in the third quarter, cutting the Indians lead in half. Trotter would continue to bring his team back, scoring on a short 3-yard rush to tie the game just before the start of the fourth quarter.

The Indians could not get anything going on offense late in the game, leaving the defense out on the field for much of the fourth quarter. Trotter then capitalized on the fatigue on the defense to add another rushing touchdown to his tally, with only two minutes left in the game.

When the Indians needed a spark, they turned to White. White would manufacture a game-tying drive, culminating on a 39-yard strike in the corner of the end zone to Liallen Dailey to send the game to overtime.

Pinson would have the ball first in the hands of White, who picked up right where he left off in regulation. On third down and 10, White found Dailey again for a 10-yard touchdown pass, his third of the night.

“He’s a special kid” Coach Patrick Nix said following the victory. “He’s tough.” White would finish the night on 12/21 passing for 137 yards and three touchdowns.

With White and the offense firing on all cylinders, it was up to the Indian defense to get a stop. Trotter would complete to Sanders for a six-yard touchdown pass, his second of the night and fourth overall.

Rather than go for a game-tying PAT, Trotter led the Mounties offense back onto the field to attempt to win the game with a two-point conversion.

After a brief scramble, Trotter overthrew his intended target, giving Pinson Valley the 28-27 victory.

“It’s just another win” coach Nix said. “It’s they go through adversity, continue to play tough, that’s what these kids have shown all year. They are tough.”

Pinson Valley improved to 6-0 on the season. The Indians will have an off week next Friday. Shades Valley falls to 3-2 and will host Parker next Friday in Birmingham.