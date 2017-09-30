Springville remains without a season victory as Tigers fall to Shelby County

By Chris Megginson

For The Tribune

Springville fell to 0-5 on the season Friday with an 18-15 Homecoming loss to Shelby County at Tiger Stadium.

The Tigers rallied from a 12-0 halftime hole to shut out Shelby County’s offense in the second half. Springville scored on its first possession of the second half and later went up 15-12. However, the Tigers were unable to answer a fourth-quarter, 77-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Shelby County’s Lamont Bush.

Springville will remain home next week to host Hayden in a Class 5A, Region 6 game.