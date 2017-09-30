Trussville City Schools receives $3,000 donation during TACC legislative breakfast

 [fiatalert]
Posted by: Posted date: September 30, 2017

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a legislative breakfast on Thursday at the Trussville Civic Center. Four area elected officials presented updates to chamber members and guests in attendance.

State Sen. Shay Shelnutt speaks with Trussville City Schools Superintendent Pattie Neill during Thursday’s legislative breakfast held at t the Trussville Civic Center. The event was sponsored by the Trussville Area Chamber of Commerce.

Speakers included Rep.Danny Garrett, State Sen. Shay Shelnutt, Jefferson County Commissioner Joe Knight, and Mayor Buddy Choat. Each elected official had a few minutes to discuss things are going on in their district.

Also at the breakfast, Shelnutt presented a $3,000 check on behalf of Sen. Slade Blackwell to
Dr. Pattie Neill for Trussville City Schools.

The breakfast was sponsored by Chick-Fil- A Trussville. The gold level sponsors were St.Vincent’s East and Sterling Rose Consulting Group.

