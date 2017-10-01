Cam Newton makes NFL history

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

Cam Newton, the former Auburn quarterback who led the Tigers to its 2010 national championship, today became the only NFL quarterback to score 50 rushing touchdowns.

Newton is in his seventh season with the Carolina Panthers.

Newton reached the milestone in the fourth quarter of today’s game at New England.

Only Marshawn Lynch has scored more rushing touchdowns than Newton since 2011. Lynch has scored 52 touchdowns since the start of the 2011 season.

During his single season at Auburn, Newton broke Bo Jackson’s record for most rushing touchdowns in a single season. In 2013, Newton’s record was broken, by Tre Mason.