Cam Newton makes NFL history
Newton is in his seventh season with the Carolina Panthers.
Newton reached the milestone in the fourth quarter of today’s game at New England.
Only Marshawn Lynch has scored more rushing touchdowns than Newton since 2011. Lynch has scored 52 touchdowns since the start of the 2011 season.
During his single season at Auburn, Newton broke Bo Jackson’s record for most rushing touchdowns in a single season. In 2013, Newton’s record was broken, by Tre Mason.
During the same season that Newton set his single-season rushing touchdown record at Auburn, he also broke the school’s record for most passing touchdowns during a single season with 30 touchdown tosses. That team record still stands.
