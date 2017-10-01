 [fiatalert]
You Are Here: Home » Sports » Cam Newton makes NFL history

Cam Newton makes NFL history

Posted by: Posted date: October 01, 2017
From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

 

Cam Newton, the former Auburn quarterback who led the Tigers to its 2010 national championship, today became the only NFL quarterback to score 50 rushing touchdowns.

Cam Newton

Newton is in his seventh season with the Carolina Panthers.

Newton reached the milestone in the fourth quarter of today’s game at New England.

Only Marshawn Lynch has scored more rushing touchdowns than Newton  since 2011. Lynch has scored 52 touchdowns since the start of the 2011 season.

During his single season at Auburn, Newton broke Bo Jackson’s record for most rushing touchdowns in a single season. In 2013, Newton’s record was broken, by Tre Mason.

During the same season that Newton set his single-season rushing touchdown record at Auburn, he also broke the school’s record for most passing touchdowns during a single season with 30 touchdown tosses. That team record still stands.

Comments

  1. Chris Hallmark says:
    October 2, 2017 at 1:54 am

    *Marshon Lynch

Related posts

Created by FerretNet - (http://www.ferretnet.com), AdLab and Filmdog Media (http://www.filmdogmedia.com). Content & Website Copyright 2012 by the Trussville Tribune.

Scroll to top