Clay-Chalkville High graduate sworn into UA Air Force ROTC

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TUSCALOOSA – Trussville native Miller Wilkinson, who is a graduate of Clay-Chalkville, has been sworn into the University of Alabama’s Air Force ROTC detachment.

Wilkinson was one of 20 UA undergraduates to be sworn in at “Bama Salute” on Sept. 21 during halftime at a UA soccer event attended by close to 700 people, according to a press release.

Cadets are contracted into the detachment after completing Air Force ROTC and academic degree requirements. Cadets from the Professional Officer Course and scholarship cadets accept commissions as second lieutenants in the Air Force, which is appointed by the U.S. President.