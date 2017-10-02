Flags fly at half mast in response to Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting

President Donald Trump ordered that American flags fly at half mast today in response to the Route 91 Harvest Festival massacre in Las Vegas Sunday evening.

Trump addressed the nation this morning to speak about the 2017 Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas where Stephen Paddock, 64, went on a shooting spree that resulted in more than 500 injuries. At least 59 were killed by the attack.

“My fellow Americans, we are joined together in sadness, shock and grief,” said Trump, who called the attack “an act of pure evil”.