Police searching for missing Tarrant man

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TARRANT — Officers from the Tarrant Police Department are searching for Dangelo Jermaine Rudolph, 25, who went missing on Sept. 29, according to Carol Robinson.

According to authorities, Rudolph was last seen by his mother, who said that he left in her car for a haircut but never returned. It is a four-door 2006 Nissan Altima with the license plate number 1BD5594.

Rudolph is described as a black male, Five feet, seven inches tall and weighing at 116 pounds.

Anyone with information on Rudolph is asked to call the Tarrant Police Department at 205-849-2811.