Rock musician Tom Petty dies at 66

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

Grammy award winning rock musician Tom Petty has died at the age of 66 after being rushed to a hospital following a cardiac arrest. He was known as the lead singer to Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, as well as the Traveling Wilburys, before pursuing a solo career.

Petty first garnered fame in the 1970s and 1980s, mainly with the Heartbreakers. He was known to play a combination of Southern rock, Blues rock, country rock and heartland rock.

Some of his singles include “Free Fallin’,” “I Won’t Back Down,” “You Don’t Know How It Feels,” “Mary Jane’s Last Dance” among many others throughout his career. “I Won’t Back Down” was later covered by Johnny Cash.

He was found unconscious at his home in Malibu today and was taken to a hospital where he was eventually taken off of life support when his brain showed no activity.

Petty was one of the best-selling musicians in the nation, having sold 80 million records worldwide. He was inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002.