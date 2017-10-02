Trussville-Hewitt students pack meals for charitable Chick-fil-A program

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — Students from Hewitt-Trussville High School helped pack approximately 100 meals for families in need as part of the Chick-Fil-A Leader program. The students were selected by the high school for the national program, which aims to teach leadership skills to young people.

“We are excited to partner with high schools across the country with Chick-Fil-A Leader Academy to provide opportunities for the next generation of leaders to strengthen their communities,” said David Salyers, Vice President of Brand Activation at Chick-Fil-A .

According to a statement by the Trussville City Schools system, the program is dedicated not only to teaching students leadership skills but getting them to apply those skills to charitable events.

It is financially supported by the Chick-Fil-A Foundation. Local franchise operators serve as sponsors and mentors to students taking part.

The statement said that students in the leadership program have helped prepare as much as 1 million meals for families in need.