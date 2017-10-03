Birmingham City Council appoints Land Bank director, recognizes Ruffner Mountain park

By Nathan Prewett

For the Tribune

BIRMINGHAM — Today, the Birmingham City Council voted on a resolution appointing Director 2 at the Land Bank Authority of the City of Birmingham but not without some disagreement between councilors Marcus Lundy and Sheila Tyson. Sometime afterwards, the council officially recognized Ruffner Mountain Nature Preserve as it celebrates its 40th anniversary.

The appointment was Item 38 on the agenda and is set to expire on July 15, 2021. Lundy expressed concern that the address on a resume submitted to the council for the position of Director 2 to the Land Bank Authority, was in Bessemer. Tyson said that the address was a P.O. Box from there. The candidate was Adam Arrington.

“No ma’am,” Lundy said. “I would ask that we look at the resume.” To which Tyson responded with, “And I would ask that we vote on it. That we put the motion on the floor for it.”

Councilor Valerie Abbot suggested that there may be some kind of error with the address.

“Councilor Abbot,” Lundy said. “My issue is if we’re not savvy enough to get the address right, is this the person we want on the board?”

Tyson said that the candidate’s residence is in the Oxmoor Valley cut off, putting it in the Birmingham area. The council then voted and the motion passed with Lundy’s vote being the sole “no” vote while Tyson abstained.

Later, the council voted to accept the proposal of Midwest Employers Casualty Company for “Excess Workers’ Compensation and Employers Liability Insurance for [$1 million] self-insured retention (per occurrence) and [$1 million] corridor retention (annual aggregate) with an annual premium not to exceed $321,759.00, and authorizing the Mayor to execute the client authorization to bind coverage to permit Creative Benefit Solutions to bind this coverage on behalf of the City.”

The motion passed with all members of the council voting “yes.”

Afterwards, the council recognized Ruffner Mountain Nature Preserve, founded 40 years ago in 1977. The land was originally intended for the building of apartment complexes but the city voted to turn it into a park. Ruffner Mountain is one of the largest urban parks in the nation.

Councilor Kim Rafferty introduced the preserve’s executive director, Carlee Sanford, to the council. Rafferty said that Sanford was appointed executive director two years ago and was able to negotiate the debt on the nature center that was installed in the park in 2008. Rafferty also read the resolution recognizing the preserve out loud.

“The Council of the city of Birmingham is proud to pay tribute to Ruffner Mountain Nature Preserve upon the occasion of its designation for special recognition during the commemoration of its 40th anniversary celebration,” she read.

The next meeting of the Birmingham City Council will take place on Oct. 9 at 9:30 a.m. on the third floor of City Hall.