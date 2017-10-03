Birmingham runoff election: mayor, 3 council seats to be decided today

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM –Voters in Birmingham will head to the polls Tuesday with the future of the mayor’s office and three council seats in their hands. The polls opened at 7 a.m. and will remain open until 7 p.m.

Current mayor William Bell faces challenger Randall Woodfin, a former member of the Birmingham City school board. Woodfin led Bell in the previous election held in August.

Woodfin’s campaign has highlighted the neglect of Birmingham neighborhoods and accused Bell of favoring areas such as downtown and Avondale.

Bell countered that the success of those areas is critical to bringing back the neighborhoods in other parts of Birmingham and blamed Woodfin for the continued decline of Birmingham schools.

In District 2, councilwoman Kim Rafferty tries to retain her seat against political newcomer Hunter Williams. Williams led Rafferty by 12 percentage points in the August vote.

District 5 has current council president Johnathan Austin in a dogfight with Darrell O’Quinn. Austin led in the previous election.

The battle for an open seat in District 9 comes down to former Birmingham councilman Roderick Royal and John Hilliard. In August, Royal led Hilliard 31 percent to 21 percent.