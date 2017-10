From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

CLAY –Center Point Fire and Rescue crews were on the scene of a residential fire in Steeple Chase on Tuesday night.

Early reports said at least one person was transported to St. Vincent’s East. Their condition is unknown at this time, however, people on the scene said everyone made it out of the home safely.

The fire occurred in the 6000 block of Steeple Chase Drive, just beyond Canterbury Road.