Dr. Gary Adams Camp, 61, died unexpectedly on Sunday, October 1, 2017.

Dr. Camp was born in Wheeling, WV in 1956. He proudly served in the United States Air Force as a distinguished instructor pilot in the T-37 and fighter pilot in the A-10 and F-15E aircrafts with almost 4000 hours of flight time, retiring at the rank of Major. During his service, including combat service in Operation Desert Storm/Shield, Dr. Camp was awarded numerous commendations including the Air Medal, Aerial Achievement Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal, Air Force Achievement Medal, Air Force Longevity Service Award, Air Force Training Ribbon, Southwest Asia Service Medal, Air Force Overseas Long Tour Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal, Combat Readiness Medal, Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon/Pistol, and the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award.

Following his retirement from military service, Dr. Camp completed a Doctor of Pharmacy degree and a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Campbell University. He subsequently owned and operated Carolina Compounding Center, a specialty pharmacy, in Goldsboro, NC. He proudly provided exceptional care to patients with unique medical needs.

He is survived by his loving wife, Karen McKenzie Camp, and their three children: Erin Rooker, and husband Griffin Rooker, of Baltimore, MD, Jason Camp of Wilmington, NC, and Steele Camp of Goldsboro, NC , as well as two grandchildren: Dean and Lily Rooker. He was preceded in death by his father, Dr. Harry H. Camp.

A small, private, family memorial will be arranged.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.seymourfuneralhome.com.