Halloween to be observed on October 31 in Trussville

Posted by: Posted date: October 03, 2017

From The Trussville Tribune (you won’t believe it’s news) staff

TRUSSVILLE –Sources, who refused to be identified for fear of being laughed at for even having such a conversation, have confirmed that Halloween will be observed on October 31 in Trussville.

For clarification purposes, this will be the day following October 30 and the day preceding November 1.  October 31 falls on a Tuesday.

“I guess we can go ahead and announce that Christmas will be on December 25 and the Fourth of July is scheduled for July 4,” the source said. “We’re a little up in the air on New Years Eve and New Years Day, so we’ll hold off on that announcement until we reach a consensus.”

Comments

  1. Perry Leopard says:
    October 3, 2017 at 4:04 pm

    Classics never die.

  2. Joe Cochran says:
    October 3, 2017 at 4:41 pm

    When will Christmas be observed?

  3. James S Vining says:
    October 3, 2017 at 4:44 pm

    Tuesday

