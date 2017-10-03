Jeff. Co. Coroner’s Office seeking help in identifying body found in Birmingham

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner’s office is asking for help in identifying a deceased man that was found in Greenwood Park in Birmingham. The cause of death has not been determined.

The victim is described as a black male in approximately his late 20’s or late 30’s. He measured five feet, nine inches tall and weighed at 228 pounds.

His left ear was pierced and he had several tattoos on his body: “Trust No One” on his right arm, religious writings, a cross, rose and the words, “Rest In Peace Tinka”, as well as “Destined for Greatness” on his left upper chest.

He was wearing a black hooded zip up sweatshirt, a grey tank top shirt, black sweat pants, and grey and black Nike athletic shoes. According to the cornoner’s report, the body was found sitting on a bench under a stand of pecan trees in the park. There was no form of identification and a check of his fingerprints was unsuccessful.

Anyone with information leading to the identification of the body can contact the coroner’s office at 205-930-3603.