Mary Nell Lee, age 93, of Mobile, AL passed away on September 30, 2017.

She was a former resident of Center Point, AL and was a member of Living Waters Church in Gadsden, AL.

Mary dedicated many years of service in children’s ministry through various churches and worked as a childcare provider for several years. She was a Pink Lady hospital volunteer and loved to help others, and was an avid Alabama Football fan.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Wilson Lee; two sons, Donald Edwin Lee and Robert Wilson Lee.

She is survived by her son, Ronald Wayne Lee (Karen); sisters, Annette Nichals and Darlene Steber; nine grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held for Mary at Jefferson Memorial Gardens on Tuesday, October 3, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. the family received friends at Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home one hour prior to the graveside service. Brother Shane Pate officiated.