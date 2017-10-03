Trussville Police, Fire Departments getting ready for National Night Out tonight

 [fiatalert]
Posted by: Posted date: October 03, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — Tonight, National Night Out will take place at the parking lot of Target next to Gadsden Highway in Trussville. The event will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. to promote public safety and partner with the police and fire departments to keep neighborhoods safe.

Police vehicles will be on display tonight at National Night Out.

There will be free hot dogs for the first 500 guests, music, children’s activities, a smoke house, giveaways, a kids’ play area with bouncy house and slide, tours of safety vehicles, cornhole, mascots and more.

The event is free to the public.

