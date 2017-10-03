Trussville Police, Fire Departments getting ready for National Night Out tonight

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — Tonight, National Night Out will take place at the parking lot of Target next to Gadsden Highway in Trussville. The event will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. to promote public safety and partner with the police and fire departments to keep neighborhoods safe.

There will be free hot dogs for the first 500 guests, music, children’s activities, a smoke house, giveaways, a kids’ play area with bouncy house and slide, tours of safety vehicles, cornhole, mascots and more.

The event is free to the public.