Woodfin ousts Bell for Birmingham mayor seat, both incumbent city councilors are defeated

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM –The Trussville Tribune is projecting Randall Woodfin as the winner in Birmingham’s mayoral race.

Woodfin, who was a Birmingham City School board member, had a commanding lead of almost 20 percent over incumbent Wlliam Bell with about 90 percent of the boxes counted. Bell had trailed Woodfin after the August election.

In city council District 2 race, the Tribune projects Hunter Williams, who has over 70 percent of the vote, over incumbent Kim Rafferty.

In the District 5 race, Darrell O’Quinn is projected in a close win over council president Johnathan Austin.

John Hilliard has a slight lead over Roderick Royal for the District 9 race, but it’s too close to call a winner until the final votes are tabulated.