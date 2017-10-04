Brik Realty: Featured home of the week

Sponsored by Brik Realty

Be prepared to fall in love with all this sanctuary has to offer both inside and out.

Bond with family & entertain friends throughout while enjoying tons of NATURAL lighting, NEUTRAL colors and HARDWOOD floors.

Cook up a feast in the kitchen with gourmet stainless steel appliances, breakfast area PLUS formal dining room.

Main-level master will accommodate an oversized furniture suite.

This home offers plenty of space for the whole family to spread out with three additional bedrooms, PLUS BONUS family room on the upper & BONUS media & game room & kitchenette on the basement level.

Chill out by the SALT WATER POOL, grill out at the outdoor kitchen or warm up & watch football at the outdoor media space with fireplace.

Located in the desirable Carrington subdivision & conveniently located to shopping, restaurants and interstate access. This home is the perfect combination of space, location & price!

The price of this home, located at 8450 Scott Drive in Trussville is $595,000.

