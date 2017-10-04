Insurance company warns of ongoing phone scam, urges individuals to be careful with their personal information

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama is reminding their customers to be aware of a current telephone spoofing scam targeting individuals throughout the country.

These con artists are representing themselves as Blue Cross Blue Shield employees, according to a recent press release from the company.

Calls are being made from different phone numbers nationwide, including some from Canada, the press release states. The perpetrator may use various tactics to obtain or verify an individual’s personal information.

Company officials state that Blue Cross does not make outgoing calls to verify or update members’ personal information.

“We encourage the public to remain vigilant, protect their personal information, and guard against providing personal information during calls that claim to be from Blue Cross,” the press release states.