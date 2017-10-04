Local festivals abound during October in Trussville, Clay and Pinson

By Nathan Prewett

For The Tribune

Although Halloween is weeks away, already organizers are scaring up plans for the haunted holiday.

Also in the works are fall festivals and other similar events that will be held throughout the month of October. What follows is a list of some of the events planned throughout the area.

The free Deerfoot Baptist Church Fall Festival will be held on Oct. 25 from 5-7:30 p.m. The church will offer food, games, activities, inflatables and collection boxes for candy. Deerfoot Baptist Church is located at 5450 Mount Olive Church Road in Trussville.

Fall Freedom Fest at Riders Harley-Davidson will take place on Oct. 15 at 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 4750 Norrell Drive in Trussville. Live music will be performed by Ben Moseley & The Contraband. In addition to music will be rides, a dunk tank, inflatables, food vendors and more.

Heavenly Handmade Treasures Craft Fair at Trussville Southside Baptist Church will feature local crafters, a bake sale and food from Big Mama’s Lunchbox food truck on Oct. 28 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Proceeds from the event will benefit TSBC 2018 Teen Camp and Mission Trip.

Oktoberfest at Holy Infant of Prague celebrates German culture with food, music, kids’ activities, hayrides and more. Item tickets range from $5 to $75. Holy Infant of Prague is located at 8090 Gadsden Highway in Trussville. This event will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 14.

Clay Fall Festival is a free event that will feature inflatables, a photo booth, a hayride, food and drinks. Candy for prize winners of the games will be provided by the city, though, game hosts are allowed bring their own giveaway.

The Insanitorium in Pinson at the Palmerdale Community Center is a haunted attraction. See the “hours” section of the website for a list of dates and times. The location is believed by some to be actually haunted according to the website. Palmerdale Community Center is located at 5320 Miles Springs Road in Pinson. Tickets are $15.

Truck or Treat at Clearbranch United Methodist Church will be held on Oct. 25 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The church will have trunk-or-treating, games, activities, hot dogs, hot chocolate, and a hayride. This is a free event. Clearbranch UMC is located at 8051 Glenn Road in Trussville.

Trunk or Treat at Ridgecrest Baptist Church has games, inflatables, wagon rides, family giveaways, fall treats, face painting and candy duirng the event set for Oct. 29 from 3-5 p.m. Nick’s Barnyard Buddies petting zoo will be back this year. Ridgecrest Baptist Church is located on 7773 Gadsden Highway in Trussville.

To submit an upcoming local event, go to The Trussville Tribune’s event’s calendar.