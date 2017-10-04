Runners from Hewitt-Trussville, Springville and Clay Chalkville excel in Oak Mountain Invitational

From Staff Reports

Area cross country teams were mostly resting and recovering as the Jesse Owens Classic approaches Saturday.

However, there were a handful of meets and especially events involving middle schools and junior varsity runners last week.

At the Oak Mountain Invitational on Saturday, runners from Hewitt-Trussville, Clay-Chalkville and Rudd middle schools and Springville High competed.

In the boys 3200 race, HTM’s Mitchell Phillips finished fifth with a time of 11:32.45. Ben Pendergrass was 11th, Thomas Himes was 21st, Weston Lovelady was 27th, Carter Holley was 31st, Sawyer Till was 33rd and Paul Copus was 37th among those scoring.

Rudd’s Aaron Martinez was the top runner from our area in the 3200. Martinez finished second, running the course in 10:46.30. Carlos Del Toro was 34th, Alex Palacios was 43rd, Hunter Siddle was 52nd, Hayden Siddle was 65th, Reyes Medrano was 124th and Mickey Helms 152nd among the scorers.

CCMS did not score as a team, but Saul Aguirre ran 13:57.62 to finish 127th and Jamier Jones was 147th.

In the girls 3200, Maci Mills led the Huskies with a 13:02.26 to finish fourth. Other scorers from HTMS: Hannah O’Kelley (9 points), Sophia Knox (10), Mia Cane (12), Olivia Browning (18), Sophie Bryant (20), Landry Watson (28).

Rudd’s Charlotte Phillips finished 20th (13:45.07).

CCM’s top finisher was Sinia Romero, who finished 189th.

For Springville, Lauren Isley was 34th.

In the boys 5K race, Springville finished ninth. Stuart Allen led the way with a 24th-place finish, running 17:53.60.

Graham Bianchi was 25th (17:53.85 26). Peyton Young (62 points, Chris Smith (64 points), Hudson Kersh (65),

Jake Harned (92) and Cotton Ryan (102) also scored for the Tigers.

Hoover won both the boys and girls 5K races.

At the Two Mile Tune Up Invitational at Hoover’s Veterans Park, HTMS, CCMS attended.

In the boys race, HTMS’ Thomas Himes was 16th with a 12:54.77. Other scorers for the Huskies: Carter Holley (24), Aiden Vrocher (44), Chase Armstrong (50), Kobe Vincent (55), Jack Sullivan (56), Tyler Friday (57).

For CCMS, Saul Aguirre was 61st.

In the girls’ 2-mile event, Hewitt Middle’s Olivia Browning (15:30.89) scored 23 points. Ella Reese Willoughby (28), Landry Watson (30), Isabelle Duhon (32), Anna Hill (39), Zoe Waldrop (40), Samantha McMahon (50) also scored.

Zyian Dunning led CCMS runners at 135th.

Mortimer Jordan Invitational No. 2

Pinson Valley dominated at the Mortimer Jordan Invitational No. 2 last week.

In the boys race, the Indians had six of the top 12 runners, led by Seth Lord’s second-place finish. Lord ram 19:02.67. George Vazquez was sixth, Caleb Phillips was eighth, Tracey Reed was 10th, Javion Munford was 11th and Luis Sanchez was 12th.

Others from coverage area schools running the 5K under 25 minutes included: Clay-Chalkville’s Bradley Deason (21:31.61 for 20th), Dario Rivera (22nd), Jarrod Jones (25th), Hunter Langford (46th), Darius Bordeaux (78th), Diego Rosales (51st); Center Point’s Jackson Johnson (41st), Ceyunta McCrear (47th).

Pinson Valley’s Tatiana Padgett won the girls race with a time of 22:13.13. Teammate Ashlee Gaston was 12th and Adrianna Holloway was 14th. Reina Laviano was 25th.

Center Point’s Autumn Thomas was 20th, Mahogany Reynolds was 24th and Adrianna Hopkins 27th.

Clay-Chalkville’s Jayla Cooper was 22nd.