Woman killed in head-on collision on Daniel Payne Drive in Birmingham identified

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim in a head-on collision that occurred Tuesday in the 800 block of Daniel Payne Drive in Birmingham.

Kimberly Murphy Nethery, 47, a passenger in a Chevrolet Cobalt that was traveling westbound was pronounced dead on the scene at 5:33 p.m.

Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates said authorities do not know where Nethery resided.

The crash, which happened at 5:22 p.m. Tuesday, occurred after an eastbound Nissan Altima veered into oncoming traffic and collided with the Cobalt.

Two other people were seriously injured in the wreck being investigated by Birmingham police.