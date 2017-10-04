Woman killed in head-on collision on Daniel Payne Drive in Birmingham identified
From The Trussville Tribune staff reports
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim in a head-on collision that occurred Tuesday in the 800 block of Daniel Payne Drive in Birmingham.
Kimberly Murphy Nethery, 47, a passenger in a Chevrolet Cobalt that was traveling westbound was pronounced dead on the scene at 5:33 p.m.
Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates said authorities do not know where Nethery resided.
The crash, which happened at 5:22 p.m. Tuesday, occurred after an eastbound Nissan Altima veered into oncoming traffic and collided with the Cobalt.
Two other people were seriously injured in the wreck being investigated by Birmingham police.
Comments
That is a very dangerous intersection