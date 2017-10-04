Woman’s decomposing body found in woods near Birmingham apartments adjacent to Valley Avenue

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

Birmingham homicide detectives are investigating today after a decomposing body was found in a wooded area near a Birmingham apartment complex.

The body was discovered around 11:30 a.m. today near High Pointe Apartments on Beacon Parkway East adjacent to Valley Avenue.

For now, police are not releasing few details. Authorities are awaiting results from an autopsy on the body to determine the cause of death before launching a homicide investigation.

Birmingham Police Lt. Sean Edwards said authorities were able to determine today that the body was that of an adult black female.