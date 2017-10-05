1 dead in overnight fire in Pinson-Clay area

 [fiatalert]
From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

JEFFERSON COUNTY –One person is dead after an overnight fire near Dug Hollow Road and Dewey Heights Road.

Center Point Fire and Rescue crews battled the fully involved residential blaze shortly after 2 a.m. on Thursday. The body was discovered after firefighters were able to bring the fire under control and enter the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the state fire marshal. The Jefferson County Coroner’s office will release the identity of the deceased following notification of family members.

