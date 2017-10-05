From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

Although a Birmingham shooting victim initially survived an Aug. 28 attack in which he was stuck once in the thigh, his Sept. 12 death was ruled a homicide this week because it was directly related to the injury.

Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Billy Yates said Jamil Curry, 36, died as the result of sepsis due to complications from the shooting in which the bullet passed from its entrance point into lower extremity organs.

Yates said the death was not immediately ruled a homicide until Monday because officials were awaiting the results of lab tests that confirmed their suspicion that the Curry’s death was related to the shooting.

“What we had to wait on in this case was additional lab studies,” Yates said. “To do those studies, it takes time.”

Yates added that his office’s investigation included taking samples of tissue in order to detect the presence of organisms and bacteria.

They estimated between 15 to 20 shots were fired, both in the home and into the victim’s BMW SUV. The vehicle’s windows were shattered, and at least one tire was flattened.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue officials said the victim was struck once in the leg. He was taken to the hospital with injuries that didn’t initially appear to be life-threatening. However, Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates said the bullet traveled from Curry’s leg to his lower abdomen and caused some organ damage.

Though eventually released from the hospital, he remained under medical care. On Sept. 12 as he was preparing to leave home to go to the doctor, he collapsed. He was taken Princeton Baptist Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 7:42 a.m.

Yates on Thursday said medical examiners ruled the cause of death sepsis due to complications of a gunshot wound to the right thigh. The manner of death, he said, is homicide.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether any arrests have been made in the case.

Curry is Birmingham’s 77th confirmed homicide victim this year. Of those, at least five have been ruled justifiable and are not deemed criminal. There have been 117 homicides in all of Jefferson County, including the 77 in Birmingham.