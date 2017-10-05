Birmingham police arrest pair from Detroit arrested for stealing ID’s, using cloned credit cards

 [fiatalert]
October 05, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM — A pair from Detroit, Shaakira Cummings-Mcelrath and Darrell Adams, were arrested in Birmingham for allegedly using stolen identifications and cloned credit cards, according to Carol Robinson.

Shaakira Cummings-Mcelrath. Photo from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers from the Secret Service Financial Crimes Task Force located Cummings-Mcelrath and Adams at Red Lane Road and Parkway East in Birmingham. They were both taken into custody and processed at Homewood City Jail.

They have been charged with identity theft and possession of encoded data. Adams has also been charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance in addition to his other charges.

According to the report, the Secret Service Financial Crimes Task Force includes investigators from the U.S. Secret Service, as well as Homewood, Vestavia, Mountain Brook, Birmingham and Alabaster police departments, and investigators with Walmart, Target and the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.

 

 

 

 

 

Darrell Adams. Photo from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

