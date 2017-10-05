Birmingham police investigate homicide of man found with gunshot wound in car

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM – Officers from the Birmingham Police Department are conducting a homicide investigation that occurred this morning.

Police from the West Precinct responded to a report of a car crashing into a pole at around 10:40 a.m. this morning. When they arrived they found the driver suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and Rescue were called and the victim was transported to UAB Hospital. He later died of his injuries.

The victim has been identified as Ladarius Cooper, 29, of Birmingham.

Witnesses at the scene told officers that there was a passenger in the car. Police could not find the passenger when they arrived to respond to the report. No motive for the shooting has been determined yet.

Anyone with information on the case are asked to call the BPD Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.