HTHS boys, girls place sixth at Twilight Panther Prowl

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

The Hewitt-Trussville boys and girls cross country teams each finished sixth in the 1st Twilight Panther Prowl hosted by Huntsville High last weekend.

The host Panthers won the boys event with 42 points. Hewitt trailed Independence (Thompson’s Station, Tenn.), Vestavia Hills, Scottsboro and Grissom. The Huskies posted 165 points.

Auburn won the girls event with 21 points. Hewitt trailed Huntsville, Vestavia, Scottsboro and James Clemens. The Lady Huskies finished two points out of fifth place with 173 points.

Thomas Wolfe led the boys’ efforts with a seventh-place finish, running the 5K course in 16:20.41. Aaron Himes (16th), Josh Jenkins (35th), Carson Spruiell (47th), Kent Glover (60th), Mac Brooks (61st) and Ethan Greene (87th) rounded out the scorers.

For the girls, Amelia Brady ran the course in 20:18.22 for 12th place. Sydney Hall (18th), Helena Steen (24th), Ariana White (57th) and Olivia Kilpatrick (62nd) completed the scorers.

Coach David Dobbs said he was proud of the team.

“It was a great night for records. There were 28 season personal records and 20 all-time personal records for both boys and girls,” Dobbs said. “There was great competition against many teams we will face at state sectionals on the same course in November.”

A 5A-7A B Division race was also held for boys and girls and HTHS was fifth in each.

Junior Aaron Dykes (17:55.37, fifth-place), led Hewitt, followed by Jacob Jones (20), Blake Bailey (26), Sam Ronsisvalle (28), Alex Jones (34), Kellen Rutherford (36) and Bobby Stanberry (37).

Freshman Sarah Cannon (23:03.30, 19 points) led the Lady Huskies, followed by Laura Claire Bollinger (24), Olivia Braswell (26), Samantha Vise (27), Kylee Glenn (32), Kaitlyn Crowe (35) and Emma Williamson (47).

Trussville 2-Mile

This event was held Sept. 19 at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Hundreds of middle school runners participated in the boys’ and girls’ 2.1 mile races.

Homewood Middle took first in the boys event with 22 points, with Hewitt-Trussville Middle second with 49.