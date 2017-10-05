Infant “Wiggle Balls” recalled by Toys “R” Us due to choking hazards

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

A toy for infants, called the Bruin Infant Wiggle Ball, is being recalled due to potential choking hazards, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Also called a “giggle ball”, the toy is described as having textured bumps for gripping, along with orange, green and yellow rubber knobs. It wiggles, vibrates and plays three musical tunes. Its model number is 5F6342E and has Toys “R” Us printed.

Any consumer who has this toy for their child is advised to take them back to a Babies “R” Us or Toys “R” Us for a refund.