 [fiatalert]
You Are Here: Home » Metro/State/Nation » Infant “Wiggle Balls” recalled by Toys “R” Us due to choking hazards

Infant “Wiggle Balls” recalled by Toys “R” Us due to choking hazards

Posted by: Posted date: October 05, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

A toy for infants, called the Bruin Infant Wiggle Ball, is being recalled due to potential choking hazards, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Bruin Infant Wiggle Ball.

Also called a “giggle ball”, the toy is described as having textured bumps for gripping, along with orange, green and yellow rubber knobs. It wiggles, vibrates and plays three musical tunes. Its model number is 5F6342E and has Toys “R” Us printed.

Any consumer who has this toy for their child is advised to take them back to a Babies “R” Us or Toys “R” Us for a refund.

Related posts

Created by FerretNet - (http://www.ferretnet.com), AdLab and Filmdog Media (http://www.filmdogmedia.com). Content & Website Copyright 2012 by the Trussville Tribune.

Scroll to top