 [fiatalert]
You Are Here: Home » Metro/State/Nation » Ivey declares state of emergency for Alabama, Baldwin County recommends evacuation

Ivey declares state of emergency for Alabama, Baldwin County recommends evacuation

Posted by: Posted date: October 05, 2017

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

MONTGOMERY– Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday issued a statewide State of Emergency in anticipation of the potential impacts for Tropical Storm Nate. According to the National Hurricane Center, Nate is expected to reach the northern Gulf Coast this weekend as a hurricane when it makes landfall on Sunday morning. This storm is expected to bring direct impacts from wind, storm surge and heavy rain.

Baldwin County is recommending a voluntary evacuation beginning at daylight on Friday morning of all areas south of Alabama 182 which includes Perdido Boulevard, East and West Beach Boulevard, the Fort Morgan peninsula, and all low-lying, flood prone areas of south Baldwin.

There is also a recommended evacuation at the same time for U.S. Highway 90 (The Causeway) in anticipation of flooding and impassable roads.

The National Weather Service is expecting Nate to be a compact, fast moving storm, with most wind impacts closer to the center of the circulation. Landfall is expected Sunday morning between southeast Louisiana and the Florida peninsula. In Alabama, winds of 75 mph and gusts to 90 mph are expected near the coast. Further inland over the western 2/3 of the state, sustained winds of 35-45 mph with gusts to 60 mph are forecast as far north as the Birmingham/Gadsden region. This statewide State of Emergency is effective as of Friday at 7:00 a.m.

“I have signed the State of Emergency, because it frees up personnel and resources in case there is a need to respond to any storm related activity,” Ivey said. “State and local leaders are ready to respond if needed, but our people need to stay weather-aware and heed any directions given by local officials.”

Governor Ivey also ordered the State Emergency Operations Center in Clanton to activate to Level Three. This level of activation will allow AEMA staff to monitor and prepare for the impact of Tropical Storm Nate. In addition, several state agencies such as the Department of Transportation, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the Alabama Department of Public Health, the Alabama Department of Human Resources, the Alabama Forestry Commission and the Alabama National Guard have been notified and are prepared to respond as well.

“The time for residents to prepare is now. Please build or restock your emergency preparedness kit, have a plan to communicate with family members if you lose power, review your evacuation plan with your family, stock your vehicle with emergency supplies and have a method to receive the latest weather updates and emergency instructions,” Alabama Emergency Management Agency Director Brian Hastings said. “It is important for Alabama residents to understand the potential threat of this storm goes beyond the coastal counties.  Everyone needs to closely monitor this system as it moves across the state in the coming days.”

The State of Emergency will be effective at 7:00 a.m. Friday and will remain in effect until the threat diminishes.

Comments

  1. Deborah Bachelor says:
    October 6, 2017 at 12:11 am

    Trisha Bowman

  2. Christy Hodgson Long says:
    October 6, 2017 at 12:54 am

    Katie Hodgson Vance
    Janet Baker
    Alyna Smith
    Samantha Laubenthal

  3. Sabrina Beck says:
    October 6, 2017 at 12:56 am

    Halley Danielle Hammonds Tracie Freeman Hammonds

  4. Tracie Freeman Hammonds says:
    October 6, 2017 at 1:04 am

    Glad she is here

  5. Wendy Byess Lane says:
    October 6, 2017 at 1:14 am

    Christine Chapman Morrow , Brett Morrow , Chad Byess , Allen Harrell , Lenette Harrell , George Byess

  6. Wendy Byess Lane says:
    October 6, 2017 at 1:15 am

    Andy Chapman , Amanda Snow you guy’s be prepared to leave the high rise penthouse suit.

  7. Michelle Sayer Tucker says:
    October 6, 2017 at 1:17 am

    Ashton Tucker

  8. Amanda Snow says:
    October 6, 2017 at 1:18 am

    I am offended! Its a tree house! 😂😂😉😉

  9. Heather Marie says:
    October 6, 2017 at 1:32 am

    Debby Moore

  10. Scott Key says:
    October 6, 2017 at 1:41 am

    Mickey T Jacobs Kenneth Beavers

  11. Mickey T Jacobs says:
    October 6, 2017 at 1:42 am

    That’s why I evacuated today to beat the crowd

  12. Mandy Shepherd Flournoy says:
    October 6, 2017 at 1:44 am

    Joanna Shepherd Edge

  13. Lisa Hopson Spruiell says:
    October 6, 2017 at 1:52 am

    Laurie Hopson Green Cindy Spruiell Cox

  14. Sharon Elaine Paullin says:
    October 6, 2017 at 1:53 am

    Juliette Lee Adams

  15. Cindy Spruiell Cox says:
    October 6, 2017 at 1:56 am

    It’s still a bit early for that!

  16. Jami Colley Evans says:
    October 6, 2017 at 1:57 am

    Cindy Giardina Evans

  17. Laurie Hopson Green says:
    October 6, 2017 at 2:12 am

    TY Lisa Hopson Spruiell… We are watching the weather closely!! Boat and wave runner out of the water and we are moving all outdoor furniture inside tomorrow!! I’ll keep you informed!! Love y’all!!!

  18. Lisa Hopson Spruiell says:
    October 6, 2017 at 2:13 am

    Y’all just all be safe! 😘

  19. Kenneth Beavers says:
    October 6, 2017 at 2:16 am

    Bad thunderstorm

  20. Mickey T Jacobs says:
    October 6, 2017 at 2:21 am

    That’s a hairycane where I come from

  21. Molly Young Jones says:
    October 6, 2017 at 2:24 am

    Bonner Jones

  22. Tracie Tittle says:
    October 6, 2017 at 2:37 am

    Erica Harelson

Related posts

Created by FerretNet - (http://www.ferretnet.com), AdLab and Filmdog Media (http://www.filmdogmedia.com). Content & Website Copyright 2012 by the Trussville Tribune.

Scroll to top