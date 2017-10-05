Sentencing handed down to Jefferson Co. bank robber busted when getaway car’s tag number was identified

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

A federal judge today sentenced a Birmingham man to more than seven years in prison for three bank robberies in 2014.

Patrick Dexter Jones, 49, pled guilty to the three bank robberies before U.S. District Court Judge Madeline H. Haikala, who then imposed the seven-year, six-month sentence.

Jones admitted to robbing a Regions Bank branch on Inverness Center Drive in Hoover on Jan. 9, 2014, a BBVA Compass Bank branch on Shades Creek Parkway in Homewood on Jan. 21, 2014, and a Wells Fargo branch on Sixth Avenue South in Birmingham on Feb. 14, 2014. Jones presented notes demanding money in the first two robberies and in the third, presented two plastic bags and instructed the teller to put cash in the bags, according to his plea.