Tensions boil over flag burning, racial threat at Pell City High School
From Trussville Tribune staff reports
PELL CITY — Recent controversies over sitting down during the Pledge of Allegiance or the National Anthem having been stoking tensions among people throughout the United States. This time a similar controversy has been raised at Pell City High School where a student sitting down for the pledge has led to an incident of a flag burning by a student and a racial threat left from an anonymous poster online.
According to Carol Robinson, a black female student at PCHS sat down during a recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance. Later, a debate occurred between her and a white student that eventually resulted in the white student being suspended after directing profanity at her.
Students at the school who supported the student who was suspended then began attending with American flags on vehicles. A black student posted a picture of himself burning the American flag on social media. According to the report, he did not do it on school grounds.
It was afterwards that a racial threat was posted online by an anonymous person. The threat has been circulating on Snapchat and Instagram.
The post read: “Attention: All (expletive) in pellcity we are warning you tomorrow is not a good day to come we are hanging everyone that comes our way tomorrow after school so I advice all of you to stay away from us or leave pellcity we can’t deal with you’re (expletive).”
Police from Pell City are investigating the threat. The recent tensions have raised by parents, leading Pell City Police to post additional officers on school grounds as a precaution.
Comments
Same ol same ol
If it was posted on social media, I believe they will find out where it came from.
Wow, where’s the love people! Too much hate!!
Lara Duke Morris, be careful!
Judging by his/her post, they definitely shouldn’t be looking in English class.
Adults started this unrest and now we have teenagers (all involved) mimicking this crap. Parents, please talk you your children about the appropriate manner to react/respond in these situations. God Bess us. We need Your blessings so badly. So many of our children are falling apart. Bless and guide parents to set the right example that hate is not the answer.
The sad truth is, not even one of the students involved, probably ever cared about any police brutality, or pledging their alligance to the flag until the potus blew up Twitter the week before last over protest during the National anthem. If it was the Pledge to the flag, several religions, like the Jehovah’s witnesses, do not allow alligance to anyone or anything. How about take the kids phones away, ground them from social media and hand them a book.To Kill a Mockingbird is a great read! Congrats on Making America Great Again folks!
“Love one another”. People are not born being racist. Someone teaches them. There is a better way.
Same story, now just look who’s being unamerican.
They should have suspended the student that sat during the pledge.
Yes they should
And now Shelby Wright Turner is blaming it on Trump. How Liberal Snowflake
The flag never done nothing to any one why be a soil face
Agree or not, these people have a constitutional RIGHT to sit, kneel, dance or sleep during the pledge or National Anthem. You don’t have to like or agree with their choices, but just like everyone else, they are entitled to their freedom of speech (and use of poor grammar!)
Except when they threaten to hang people. Hate speech/threats isn’t protected. It’s a crime.
Wendy Keith Bayer – I was only referring to the persons original sitting during the pledge. Not the events afterwards. Should have made that clear.
Wow I thought this was 2017.
