Tensions boil over flag burning, racial threat at Pell City High School

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

PELL CITY — Recent controversies over sitting down during the Pledge of Allegiance or the National Anthem having been stoking tensions among people throughout the United States. This time a similar controversy has been raised at Pell City High School where a student sitting down for the pledge has led to an incident of a flag burning by a student and a racial threat left from an anonymous poster online.

According to Carol Robinson, a black female student at PCHS sat down during a recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance. Later, a debate occurred between her and a white student that eventually resulted in the white student being suspended after directing profanity at her.

Students at the school who supported the student who was suspended then began attending with American flags on vehicles. A black student posted a picture of himself burning the American flag on social media. According to the report, he did not do it on school grounds.

It was afterwards that a racial threat was posted online by an anonymous person. The threat has been circulating on Snapchat and Instagram.

The post read: “Attention: All (expletive) in pellcity we are warning you tomorrow is not a good day to come we are hanging everyone that comes our way tomorrow after school so I advice all of you to stay away from us or leave pellcity we can’t deal with you’re (expletive).”

Police from Pell City are investigating the threat. The recent tensions have raised by parents, leading Pell City Police to post additional officers on school grounds as a precaution.