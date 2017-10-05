Trussville elementary school principal named the district nominee for state award

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

Autumn Jeter, principal of Magnolia Elementary School, has been selected as the District IV nominee for Alabama’s National Distinguished Principal Award given each year by the Alabama Association of Elementary School Administrators.

District IV includes Jefferson, Shelby and Blount counties.

“I am elated to have been selected as the nominee for National Distinguished Principal from District IV. Public education is what I do, who I am and what I believe in,” Jeter stated recently, according to a press release. “Since starting my professional career in 2001 as an educator, I have been an advocate for public education. Since my tenure as a school leader, education…public education in particular has become more and more of my professional blueprint. Advocating for the children in the State of Alabama, leading my school and serving as a role model for my teachers and students, and providing the most rigorous curriculum to our children are my top priorities as an educational leader.”

Jeter has been a teacher, secondary Assistant Principal and an elementary Principal. She is currently in her ninth year as a school administrator.

“Dr. Autumm Jeter demonstrates outstanding leadership as a school principal in Trussville City Schools. She is an energetic educator and outstanding communicator. Her strong qualities of honesty, reliability, and dependability are part of her innate character. She develops creative, innovative solutions to complex problems. She strives to benefit each student by building a cooperative team of educators to strengthen each program for every child. Dr. Jeter has greatly enriched our total program in Trussville City Schools with her expertise from many years of experience in education. Her positive contributions will be everlasting,” said Trussville City Schools Superintendent Pattie Neill, according to the press release.

All district nominees will be reviewed and narrowed to three by a panel of judges. The top three nominees will have a school visit in February. One overall winner will be chosen and named Alabama’s National Distinguished Principal in spring. The NDP will represent Alabama in the National Principal of the Year program sponsored by National Association of Elementary School Principals (NAESP) in October 2018.

The AAESA is a membership organization dedicated to serving as an advocate for children while striving to enhance effectiveness in the supervision and administration of elementary and middle schools.