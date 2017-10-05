Tuscaloosa mayor Walt Maddox announces run for governor
From The Trussville Tribune staff reports
TUSCALOOSA –After forming an exploratory committee several months ago, Tuscaloosa mayor Walt Maddox has announced his intention to run for the governor’s office. He will run for the Democrat nomination.
Maddox was thrust into the national limelight when Tuscaloosa was struck by a devastating EF4 tornado on April 27, 2011. Lauded for his leadership at the time, Maddox has also been criticized for what some believe to be an overbuilding of apartments during the reconstruction phase following the disaster.
You can see the video of his announcement below.
He has been a great mayor of Tuscaloosa and will probably make a great governor
It was only a matter of time. He has done a wonderful job in Tuscaloosa. He will be missed. Was very progressive in promoting and updating Tuscaloosa.
He’s done well in many areas. I am concerned about his blind support of a controversial police chief who may have lost the respect of the rank and file officers.
It seems like he has done a great job economically in Tuscaloosa. My concern would be is he a more moderate Democrat or would he blindly follow the fringe social policies of the new DNC. Specifically the move to abortion up until the second of birth.
