Upcoming Trussvillle fall carnival to offer rides, fair food, activities and more

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

The fall carnival is coming up.

The Trussville Area Chamber of Commerce recently announced the dates and times for its fall carnival.

The annual event will be held this year Oct. 18-21 in the grassy area next to Holy Cross Episcopal Church and across from Trussville City Hall.

“The community loves the carnival, and the new site worked really well in the spring. Holy Cross Episcopal is such a great partner for this event,” the chamber’s Executive Director Diane Poole said.

Tentative times for the four-day festival are Wednesday and Thursday, 5-9 p.m., Friday 6-10 p.m., and Saturday 1- 5 p.m. and 6- 10 p.m. These dates and times are subject to change due to weather conditions.

The carnival will feature rides and activities for all ages, as well as fair food.

Each ride will require a minimum of two tickets, which will be sold for $1 apiece. Fair participants can save money by purchasing a sheet of 20 tickets for $15. Also being sold for $15 apiece are wristbands that entitle the wearer to unlimited rides. Tickets will be available for purchase prior to the carnival at the office of the Trussville Area Chamber of Commerce at 400 Main Street in Trussville.

Poole said only coupons that are printed will be accepted. She also noted that wristbands are only good for individual carnival days and wristbands for the two shifts of the carnival on Saturday will be sold separately.

Parking will be available at Civitan Park and the two parking lots on Main Street across from Bryant Bank.

Chamber officials ask that carnival patrons be considerate of area residents and the church by not parking on grass or in or nearby driveways.

This year’s carnival is sponsored by RealtySouth Trussville, according to a press release regarding the event.

For more information on the chamber, please visit www.trussvillechamber.com.